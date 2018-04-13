New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York & Company, Inc. earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1285580262342 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NWY opened at $3.95 on Friday. New York & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $260.71, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter. New York & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New York & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on New York & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other New York & Company, Inc. news, Director Arthur E. Reiner sold 10,529 shares of New York & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $42,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

