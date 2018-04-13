Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hamilton Beach Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4773122547956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $24.12 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.10 million. equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-hamilton-beach-brands-hbb-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for two separate businesses: consumer, commercial and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. The Company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.