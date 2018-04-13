Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.01

Press coverage about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2351824390134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $293.39, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PIR shares. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,705 shares of company stock valued at $142,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

