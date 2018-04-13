Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alico (ALCO) Stock Price

Media stories about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3753808160085 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $31.35 on Friday. Alico has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

