FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FRP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4903650591664 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Separately, BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc, FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment).

