Press coverage about Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1398148643543 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 46,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,844. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $353.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Luxfer (LXFR) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-luxfer-lxfr-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.