Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price

News articles about Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Union Bankshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.546116590858 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.39. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-union-bankshares-unb-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.