Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Share Price

News stories about Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Point Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8218352118416 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $$18.49 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,275. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $350.22, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Point Credit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

