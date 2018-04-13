Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News coverage about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9302571604823 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

IO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE IO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.82. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

