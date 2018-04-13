Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Stock Price

News coverage about Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perry Ellis International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.8336899528048 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ PERY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,090. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perry Ellis International has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

