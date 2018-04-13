Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cavium (CAVM) Stock Price

News stories about Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavium earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 45.9673056980428 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAVM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,610.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cavium has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cavium will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,405,323.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,175,137.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Syed Ali sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $11,088,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,469,289.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,962 shares of company stock valued at $31,361,100. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

