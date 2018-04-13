Sophos Group (SOPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage issued a trading sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Sophos Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($8.06) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 780 ($11.02) to GBX 705 ($9.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 567 ($8.01).

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.91) on Tuesday. Sophos Group has a one year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 675.62 ($9.55).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

