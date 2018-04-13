Jefferies Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group currently has a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

SWX opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3,347.54, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $740.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $88,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/southwest-gas-swx-receives-hold-rating-from-jefferies-group-updated-updated.html.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.