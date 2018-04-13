First Trust Advisors LP Has $749,000 Holdings in SP Plus Corp (SP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of SP Plus worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SP Plus by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,179,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 466,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 365,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227,174 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.87%. sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $389,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

