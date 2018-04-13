SP Plus Corp (SP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 209 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) opened at $36.00 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $805.90, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. SP Plus had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $286,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,333 shares of company stock worth $354,280 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SP Plus by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 24.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SP Plus by 117.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SP Plus by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

