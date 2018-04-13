Spark Energy (SPKE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spark Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7429699567423 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SPKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.07, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

