SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 7th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,432,046 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,793,000 after buying an additional 5,283,013 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,764,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39,815.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,353,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,527,000 after buying an additional 2,347,938 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,211,000 after buying an additional 2,068,342 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $265.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

