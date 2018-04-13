Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 155,436 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

