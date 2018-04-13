Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($38.87) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities raised Spectris to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($44.88) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($40.42) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,870 ($40.57) to GBX 2,890 ($40.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,809.17 ($39.71).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,671 ($37.75) on Wednesday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,225 ($31.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,869 ($40.55).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 145.10 ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 133.40 ($1.89) by GBX 11.70 ($0.17). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of GBX 152.56 billion during the quarter.

In other Spectris news, insider John O’Higgins sold 2,837 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,701 ($38.18), for a total transaction of £76,627.37 ($108,307.24).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

