Speed Mining Service Reaches One Day Volume of $4,266.00 (CRYPTO:SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Speed Mining Service token can now be bought for approximately $14.94 or 0.00190513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Speed Mining Service has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Speed Mining Service has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00827361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00164485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Profile

Speed Mining Service’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here. Speed Mining Service’s official website is smscoin.jp/en.

Buying and Selling Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

