Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON: SPX):

3/21/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 6,000 ($82.90) to GBX 6,250 ($86.35). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,410 ($88.56) to GBX 6,580 ($90.91). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,200 ($85.66) to GBX 6,500 ($89.80). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($75.99) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,100 ($84.28) to GBX 6,300 ($87.04). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 6,350 ($87.73) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($78.75) price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 6,410 ($88.56) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,100 ($84.28).

2/22/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 6,010 ($83.03) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 5,500 ($75.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($82.90) price target on the stock.

Shares of SPX stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,850 ($80.82). The company had a trading volume of 176,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.08. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,681 ($64.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,155 ($85.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

