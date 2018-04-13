Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.49.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14,661.19, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $112.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $1,083,970.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,801.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 33,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $3,329,883.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,894 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,912 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,531 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,517,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,742,000 after buying an additional 302,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,638,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,593,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,053,000 after purchasing an additional 389,565 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,193,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,069,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

