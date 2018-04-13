Splunk (SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

“We think Splunk continues to enjoy favorable competitive environment within a fairly large opportunity, which should help maintain rapid n-t growth rates. Execution focus includes a plan to accelerate new customer wins. Despite reiterating its goal of 20K customers by FY20 (from just over 15K in FY18), management was very candid about wanting to accelerate customer acquisition. While messaging around coverage enhancement was similar to last year, we see ongoing tweaks to the sales model potentially supporting an uptick. Splunk is focusing its customer acquisition on smaller accounts with cohort commentary indicating significant growth potential over time as a result of use case expansion (the company indicated that 90% of total license bookings in FY18 came from existing customers, up from 70% in 2014). Further go- to-market initiatives around demand gen and partnerships (e.g. AWS) can help performance, in our view. Rep productivity trends appear supportive too.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Splunk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Splunk to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Splunk from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.49.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $14,661.19, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $1,628,675.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,894 shares in the company, valued at $31,143,188.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $1,017,903.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,134,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,912 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,531 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

