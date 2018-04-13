Spotify (SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $135.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

