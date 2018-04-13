Sunoco (SUN) versus Sprague Resources (SRLP) Financial Contrast

Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprague Resources and Sunoco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources $2.86 billion 0.18 $29.49 million $1.13 20.66 Sunoco $11.72 billion 0.23 $149.00 million $2.29 12.05

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Sprague Resources. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprague Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Sprague Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprague Resources and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources 1.00% 17.44% 2.73% Sunoco 1.27% 17.06% 3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sprague Resources and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sunoco 2 7 5 0 2.21

Sprague Resources currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Sunoco has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Sprague Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprague Resources is more favorable than Sunoco.

Dividends

Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Sprague Resources pays out 225.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco pays out 144.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sunoco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Sprague Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats Sprague Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. The Wholesale segment sells motor fuel to its retail segment and external customers. The Retail segment operates convenience stores selling a range of merchandise, food items, services and motor fuel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets in over 20 states, offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel and other services.

