SRT Marine Systems (SRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 75 ($1.06) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SRT opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.38) on Wednesday. SRT Marine Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.44 ($0.81).

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, formerly Software Radio Technology plc, is engaged in the marine technology business. The Company’s principal activity includes development and supply of automatic identification system (AIS)-based maritime domain awareness technologies, and derivative product and system solutions for use in a range of maritime applications from safety and security to fishery management and environment protection.

