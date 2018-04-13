SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,561.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SSAB Svenskt Stal has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB Svenskt Stal had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. sell-side analysts expect that SSAB Svenskt Stal will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB Svenskt Stal

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates.

