Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of SBUX opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,506.70, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/starbucks-sbux-stock-rating-lowered-by-wedbush-updated-updated.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.