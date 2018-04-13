Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,955 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sterling Bancorp worth $22,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,936,000 after buying an additional 5,078,042 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,843,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,127,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

STL opened at $22.80 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,967.70, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

