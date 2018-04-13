Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,090 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,745 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 348,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 311,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,955,420 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $251,835.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,996 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

NYSE HAL opened at $50.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,713.10, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

