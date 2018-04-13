Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $750,000 Position in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,129 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of $17,342.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.58). Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,447,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,228.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $308,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $750,000 Position in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/sterling-capital-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx-updated-updated.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.