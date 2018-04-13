U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of U.S. Concrete worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 333,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,234. The firm has a market cap of $1,010.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $546,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,133,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,840 shares of company stock worth $2,180,990. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

