Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,334 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Oshkosh worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 453,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,381. The stock has a market cap of $5,780.38, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $154,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $130,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

