Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $12,760,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,784,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $22.40 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.76, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 1,524 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $25,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 1,297 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $29,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,205 shares of company stock worth $10,133,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

