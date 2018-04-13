Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VO) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund has a twelve month low of $137.07 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5149 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

