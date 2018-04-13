Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,711 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,545% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,808.62 and a PE ratio of 3.85.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The coal producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $41,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $53,940.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,851.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,519 shares of company stock worth $129,921. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

