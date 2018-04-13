Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 875 put options.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.65 and a PE ratio of -5.49. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.58. analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,064,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,715 shares of company stock worth $12,410,151. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

