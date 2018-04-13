Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 306 call options on the company. This is an increase of 419% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo set a $18.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

IRWD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,956. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2,458.10, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 3,594 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $52,688.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,728 shares of company stock worth $1,024,732 over the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,733,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

