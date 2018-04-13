Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stone Energy has a multi-year inventory of drilling prospects, and is working on a strategy to fund its growth areas in the conventional shelf of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The company’s excellent financial health is also noteworthy. Stone Energy’s long-term debt reduced 33.2% through 2017. Also over the same period, the cash and equivalents increased 48.1%. Moreover, Stone Energy outperformed the industry over the last year. Stone Energy’s merger with Talos Energy is likely to create a leading exploration and production firm with extensive operations in offshore resources. Additionally, the recent price recovery phase is expected to support the company’s intention to use 63% of its 2018 capital budget in exploration and development activities.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Securities lowered Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE SGY opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stone Energy has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $39.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stone Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Stone Energy during the second quarter worth about $386,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stone Energy by 2,548.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 296,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stone Energy during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Stone Energy by 201.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

