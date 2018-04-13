6,305 Shares in iRobot (IRBT) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,871.49, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.02 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

