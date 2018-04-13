Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $4,155,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,391,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $762,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,236 shares of company stock worth $26,375,070. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,466.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

