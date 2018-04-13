StoneMor Partners (STON) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4875695043333 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE STON opened at $6.12 on Friday. StoneMor Partners has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STON has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneMor Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 104,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,202.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 573,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

