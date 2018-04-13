STRAKS Market Capitalization Reaches $906,548.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 21st. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $906,548.00 and $1,444.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,083.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.08 or 0.06444050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $762.31 or 0.09427270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.01613710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.02419700 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00202885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078518 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 43,103,330 coins and its circulating supply is 3,233,801 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is www.straks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

