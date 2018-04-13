Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €12.50 ($15.43) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZU. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.11 ($19.89).

SZU stock opened at €13.98 ($17.26) on Wednesday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a twelve month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

