Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59,602.42, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals.

