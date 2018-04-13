Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6277718439317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $319.99, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $84,387.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $91,391.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

