Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at SunTrust Banks

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 111.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 10,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932. The stock has a market cap of $267.00 and a PE ratio of -7.27. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companys lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.

