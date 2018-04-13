Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Negative Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $11.40 to $10.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.49.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $9,671.93, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $2,097,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,207,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,528. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,584 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,976,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,246,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,194,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

