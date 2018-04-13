Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SWTUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS SWTUY remained flat at $$18.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. The stock has a market cap of $5,041.39, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetics and metabolism diseases primarily in Sweden and internationally. Its core products include Kineret for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1 genetic disorder; and Xiapex for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease.

