Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 97.70 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 107 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 98.61.

Shares of VTX SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

